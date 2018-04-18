

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - SiriusXM announced an agreement with Nissan North America that extends the ongoing relationship between the two companies for five more years and through the 2023 model year. Nissan and Infiniti customers will continue to get a three-month introductory SiriusXM All Access subscription - SiriusXM's most expansive programming package which includes access to the SiriusXM mobile app - with the purchase of equipped vehicles.



The company stated that Customers purchasing properly equipped Nissan and Infiniti vehicles will also receive a three-month subscription to the SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link infotainment services.



Additionally, SiriusXM will be standard on all model year 2019 and model year 2020 Nissan Altima and Titan vehicles.



Customers who purchase Nissan and Infiniti Certified Pre-Owned vehicles will also continue to receive a three-month introductory subscription to SiriusXM All Access.



SiriusXM All Access subscribers also get streaming access to SiriusXM, enabling them to connect to their favorite channels online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. The SiriusXM app offers more than 200 channels of content, including several exclusive online-only channels, and thousands of hours of on-demand content that allow the listener to hear more of what they want, when they want it.



