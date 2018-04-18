No two solar markets are ever the same, and all are buffeted by unique conditions that can affect development cost. And the larger the plant, the greater the impact of such external forces in shaping the investment outlay and potential return on income. These issues and more were addressed during a recent pv magazine webinar titled: Has large-scale solar got its sums right?Over the past 18 months, power purchase agreements (PPAs) being signed for vast solar power projects in many parts of the world have been hitting record lows. In India in 2017 the sector witnessed a PPA of just $37/MWh for the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...