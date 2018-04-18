Nasdaq has as of today made the following calculation of the Currency fixing rates for 18th of April 2018. The manual publication of the fixing is due to technical issues at the Exchange.



Please find below the currency fixing for 18th of April 2018.



CHFSEK 868,5485 ------------------ DKKSEK 139,6539 ------------------ NOKSEK 108,2125 ------------------ CZKSEK 41,1237 ------------------ RUBSEK 13,6499 ------------------ INRSEK 12,7579 ------------------ GBPSEK 11,9685 ------------------ EURSEK_F 10,4000 ------------------ ISKSEK 8,4431 ------------------ USDSEK 8,4041 ------------------ JPYSEK 7,8385 ------------------ CADSEK 6,6833 ------------------ AUDSEK 6,5225 ------------------ SGDSEK 6,4111 ------------------ NZDSEK 6,1526 ------------------ HUFSEK 3,3531 ------------------ PLNSEK 2,4950 ------------------ BRLSEK 2,4693 ------------------ SARSEK 2,2407 ------------------ TRYSEK 2,0553 ------------------ CNYSEK 1,3377 ------------------ HKDSEK 1,0707 ------------------ MADSEK 0,9171 ------------------ KRWSEK 0,7885 ------------------ ZARSEK 0,7010 ------------------ MXNSEK 0,4663 ------------------ THBSEK 0,2691 ------------------ IDRSEK 0,0611 ------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Angelica Nordberg, telephone +46 8 405 66 33



Angelica Nordberg



Nordic Fixed Income



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=674215