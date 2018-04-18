CapMan Oyj: Listing prospectus for CapMan's EUR 50 million notes available

Not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore or South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

CapMan Plc Stock Exchange Release 18 April 2018 at 6.00 p.m. EEST

CapMan Plc ("CapMan") announced on 4 April 2018 its decision to issue senior unsecured notes in the principal amount of EUR 50 million (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on 16 April 2023 and carry a fixed annual interest of 4.125 per cent.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has on 17 April 2018 approved the English language listing prospectus of the Notes. The prospectus is available in English on CapMan's website at www.capman.com/investors/shares-and-shareholders/debt-investors/ (http://www.capman.com/investors/shares-and-shareholders/debt-investors/). The summary of the listing prospectus has been translated into Finnish.

CapMan has applied for the listing of the Notes on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Public trading on the Notes is expected to commence on or about 19 April 2018 under the trading code "CAPMJ412523". The proceeds from the Notes are used for refinancing certain existing indebtedness of CapMan and for general corporate purposes.

OP Corporate Bank Plc acts as Lead Manager for the issue of the Notes.

CapMan Plc

Niko Haavisto

CFO

Further information:

Niko Haavisto, CFO, CapMan Plc, tel. +358 50 465 4125

CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value-creation in its target companies and assets. We offer a wide selection of investment products and services. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have developed hundreds of companies and real estate and created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 28 years. CapMan has today 118 private equity professionals and manages approximately €2.8 billion in assets under management. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make investments from our own balance sheet. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. Our current investment strategies cover Real Estate, Buyout, Russia, Credit, Growth Equity and Infrastructure. We also have a growing service business that currently includes procurement services (CaPS), fundraising advisory (Scala Fund Advisory), and fund management services.

