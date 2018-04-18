Puration Inc.: Puration Reports 60% Gross Profit In 2017 Annual Report

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced filing its 2017 annual report. The company introduced its first product in 2017, EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water. Sales of EVERx produced a gross profit of 65%.

"The gross profit from the initial sales of EVERx presents a promising scenario for the future of Puration as sales continue to ramp up," said Brain Shibley, CEO of Puration. "We have recently signed more distribution agreements for EVERx, and in addition to anticipated increasing EVERx sales, we also now have our nursery sales to add."

Puration yesterday published a shareholder update on the company's cannabis cultivation business to include details on a developing acquisition in Canada intended to enter the company into the recreational marijuana market schedule to be legal Canada-wide this July. Tomorrow, Thursday, April 19th, the company will present an update on the its ongoing cannabis infused beverage sales led today with its EVERx CBD Infused Sports Drink. The company has recently signed new distribution contracts, details of which will be included in the presentation on Thursday, in addition to details on the company plans to soon announce a new cannabis infused beverage line for the legal recreational marijuana markets.

For more information on EVERx, visit http://www.drinkeverx.com.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.aciconglomerated.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

SOURCE: Puration, Inc.