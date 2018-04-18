Actionable data and business insights provider Vianet Group updated the market on its trading on Wednesday, reporting that trading in the second half of the year was largely as anticipated and, as a result, its full-year profits would be broadly in line with market expectations and ahead of last year's outturn of £3.32m. The AIM-traded firm said that as a result, it intended to recommend a maintained final dividend of 4p per share. It said its Smart Machines division continued to deliver growth ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...