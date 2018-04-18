At the request of Infrea AB, 556556-5289, Infrea AB:s shares will be traded on First North as from April 20, 2018.



The company has 15,000,000 shares as per today's date.



Short name: INFREA -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 15,726,550 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010600106 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 154032 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556556-5289 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK --------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name --------------------------------- 2000 Industrials --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services ---------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.