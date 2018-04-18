resouLuna, Inc.: resouLuna Announces 100% Conversion Rate at CoolSculpting Event

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2018 / resouLuna recently hosted an event to showcase our spa and CoolSculpting capabilities at our Baldwin Park Location. We are pleased to announce that every attendee selected a CoolSculpting package, which represents a tremendous vote of confidence in our team of experienced practitioners and our spa. CoolSculpting is a non-invasive FDA approved treatment that allows our team to contour your body by freezing unwanted fat away. There is no surgery and no recovery time following a procedure. CoolSculpting is particularly effective at removing stubborn fat that is resistant to diet and exercise.

Join us on April 26th at our Baldwin Park Location (4840 Broad, Orlando, FL) for an event featuring our newest product menu addition, which is called Miradry. Miradry is FDA-cleared to permanently eliminate sweat and odor glands in the underarm area. Miradry is a safe, non-invasive treatment that only takes an hour and which provides immediate results.

Ashley Green, COO stated, "resouLuna is on the cutting edge of aesthetic procedures. We are excited to bring Miradry to Orlando and will continue to offer safe and effective treatments to our discerning clientele. Our staff offers customized treatment plans for patients based upon their aesthetic needs."

About resouLuna, Inc.

We deliver superior aesthetic results through advanced, nonsurgical procedures for men and women in a warm and inviting luxury spa-environment in Orlando, Florida. We specialize in customized treatment plans that assist you in being the best person you can be, recapturing youth and vitality or suspending the aging process.

