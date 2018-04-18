

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marks & Spencer Grp (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) announced a further step in its programme to reorganise into a family of accountable businesses. As a result, the corporate marketing teams will be devolved into the Clothing & Home and Food businesses. Once this is complete, Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, who has served on the board for the last six years will be leaving the business. He steps down from the board today and will leave M&S at the end of May.



A central plan of this first stage of M&S's transformation programme is to move towards a faster more commercial M&S built around a family of accountable businesses, each with its own top calibre leadership. This means that much of corporate marketing will now report to the Marketing Directors of Clothing & Home and Food, under Jill McDonald and Stuart Machin respectively.



Initial steps towards this have already been taken with the appointment of Sharry Cramond from Southeastern Grocers to head up Food Marketing, and the appointment of Nathan Ansell to run Clothing & Home Marketing.



A streamlined central marketing team looking after the digital information and data services that support both main businesses and also the oversight of new development businesses, primarily in the digital space, will be retained.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX