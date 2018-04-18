

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN



Date: 18 April 2018



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1. Name of applicant: Irish Continental Group plc | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |2. Name of scheme: ICG Share Option Plans | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |3. Period of return: From: 18 October 2017 | | to: 17 April 2018 | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from 1,502,000 ICG Units| | previous return: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |5. Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been | | increased since the date of the last return (if any | | increase has been applied for): Nil | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |6. Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under 165,000 ICG Units | | scheme(s) during period: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |7. Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted 1,337,000 ICG Units| | at end of period: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------+ | Name of contact: Tom Corcoran | +------------------------------------------------+ | Telephone number of contact: +353 1 607 5700 | +------------------------------------------------+



