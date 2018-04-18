

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Prominent South Korean pop music band BTS has won the Time magazine's online reader's poll for 'Person of the Year 2018' award.



BTS - which stands for 'Bangtan Sonyeondan' or 'Beyond the Scene' - is one of a number of K-pop groups with massive fanbases.



The seven-person group consists of singers RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.



TIME said they have proven themselves capable of transcending the Asian market with their hip-hop-meets-pop songs, sharp choreography and high-concept music videos.



The group's next full-length album, Love Yourself: Tear, is set to release on May 18.



While TIME editors are responsible for selecting the TIME 100, the online reader poll opens up voting to the general public. BTS easily dominated this year's poll, winning more than 15 percent of the vote. Runners-up included South Korean President Moon Jae-in and former US President Barack Obama. Other popular artists, including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Shawn Mendes and Bruno Mars, followed them.



The group has topped Billboard's Social charts for almost all of 2017 and 2018, and earned a spot on TIME's list of the Most Influential People on the Internet last year.



