

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has dismissed claims she was confused about new sanctions against Russia, eliciting an apology from National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow.



'With all due respect, I don't get confused,' Haley said in a statement on Tuesday following remarks Kudlow made to reporters.



Haley indicated on CBS's 'Face the Nation' on Sunday that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin would announce additional sanctions on Russia for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday.



'You will see that Russian sanctions will be coming down,' Haley said. 'Secretary Mnuchin will be announcing those on Monday, if he hasn't already.'



However, subsequent reports said President Donald Trump put the brakes on imposing the new sanctions, with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders saying a decision would be made in the near future.



The apparent disconnect raised questions in the media, leading Kudlow to tell reporters there may have been 'momentary confusion.'



'She got ahead of the curve,' Kudlow said of Haley. 'She's done a great job. She's a very effective ambassador. There might have been some momentary confusion about that.'



Haley's response to his remarks reportedly led Kudlow to call the U.N. Ambassador to apologize in effort to mend fences.



'She was certainly not confused,' Kudlow told the New York Times. 'I was wrong to say that - totally wrong.'



'As it turns out, she was basically following what she thought was policy,' he added. 'The policy was changed and she wasn't told about it, so she was in a box.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX