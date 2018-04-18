

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has confirmed reports of a secret meeting between CIA Director and Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week.



The meeting was the first major diplomatic effort from Pompeo, who is predicted to be confirmed as Secretary of State by the Republican-controlled Senate in the coming weeks.



After his nomination, the White House had stated that CIA under Director Pompeo has been at the heart of some of the Trump Administration's biggest foreign policy accomplishments.



Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that the rendezvous in Pyongyang formed 'a good relationship' ahead of the two leaders' historic bilateral summit, which is expected to take place later this spring.



He said the details of a Summit are being worked out now. Indicating that the developments are aimed at North Korea's denuclearization, Trump said 'Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea.'



The Pompeo-Kim meeting marks the highest-level talks in 18 years between the governments of the two countries that are hostle to each other, mainly over Pyongyang's nuclear ambition.



In a major shift of anti-US attitude, North Korean officials told their US counterparts earlier this month that Kim Jong Un was willing to discuss denuclearization with Washington, paving the way for an unprecedented summit of the leaders of the two countries.



The venue and date of the meeting have yet to be announced.



Many analysts remain skeptical that North Korea will ever denuclearize, especially after repeated muscle flexing by its leader about nuclear potential targeting the United States.



Kim had claimed multiple times that Pyongyang tested nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.



