2018-04-18T11:46:41Z



Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Started on: 2018-04-18T11:46:04Z Ended on: 2018-04-18T12:00:00Z Ongoing: False



Issuer: CybAero AB, LEI: 549300Q56YYE4EVW4P13 Instrument: CBA SE0010414250 Related Instruments: SE0010573147



The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=674241