Solid +8% increase in Product sales (+17% at constant currency)

Substantial +32% increase in Service sales (+40% at constant currency)

Buoyant growth at constant currency in all three strategic countries: China (+84%), United States (+20%) and France (+8%)

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible), the highly-innovative ultrasound company, today announces its revenue for the 1st quarter of 2018.

Michèle Lesieur, CEO and President of SuperSonic Imagine, comments: "SuperSonic Imagine continues to build its momentum with a very robust growth of 20% at constant currency over the first quarter of 2018. I would like to emphasize China's fabulous performance, with growth of 84% at constant currency. I am delighted that the strengthening of our teams in the United States, which began at the end of 2017, is now bearing fruit, with that country seeing an upturn in growth (+20% at constant currency). France, our domestic market, remains dynamic with sales growth of +8%. These fine results show our ability to generate long-term revenue growth quarter after quarter and confirm that SuperSonic Imagine has begun a new expansion phase that will be intensified when we introduce our new platform in mid-2018

In thousands of euros 2018 2017 Change Products 4,213 3,908 +8% % of total revenue 84% 86% Services 817 619 +32% % of total revenue 16% 14% Q1 revenue 5,030 4,527 +11% Unaudited data

Supersonic Imagine has continued its growth momentum with this 7th straight quarter of growth. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company generated revenue growth of +11% to €5.0 million compared with the first quarter of 2017. At constant currency, growth was 20% quarter on quarter.

This momentum was a result of the solid performance of both Product and Service sales, which grew by +8% (+17% at constant currency) and +32% (+40% at constant currency) respectively. Service sales continued their expansion based on the solid continuous expansion of the installed base and accounted for 16% of quarterly revenue, versus 14% in Q1 2017.

In it key markets, China, the United States and France, SuperSonic Imagine recorded growth of respectively +60% to €1.9 million (+84% at constant currency), +4% to €701 thousand (+20% at constant currency) and +8% to €786 thousand respectively, over the quarter.

It should be noted that China is continuing to accelerate its growth, the scaling of the Sales Marketing teams in the United States initiated in Q4 2017 is beginning to bear fruit and France recorded a good quarter.

Next financial press release: H1 2018 revenue, on July 18.

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), Supersonic Imagine is a company that specialises in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound platform, Aixplorer, which uses UltraFast technology that can acquire images around 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave Elastography (SWE), Angio PL.U.S Planewave UltraSensitive Imaging and, more recently, TriVu and Needle PL.US. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualise and analyse the stiffness of tissue in real-time using a reliable, reproducible and non-invasive procedure. This is an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant lesions or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 publications have demonstrated the value of SWE in the care of patients with a wide range of diseases. The UltraFast Doppler combines colour flow imaging and pulsed wave Doppler into one simple test, providing physicians with the results of both simultaneously, therefore enhancing the efficiency. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a higher level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved colour sensitivity and spatial resolution, while maintaining exceptional 2D image quality. SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer on the main markets. Since April 2014, the SuperSonic Imagine company has been listed on Euronext, symbol: SSI).

