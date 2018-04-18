The "Europe Huntington's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides insights into Huntington's Disease epidemiology, Huntington's Disease diagnosed patients, and Huntington's Disease treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Huntington's Disease derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Huntington's Disease, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Huntington's Disease market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Huntington's Disease prevalence, Huntington's Disease diagnosis rate, and Huntington's Disease treatment rate for the period 2017 2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.
Key Features of the Report:
- Huntington's Disease Patient Flow
- Huntington's Disease Prevalence
- Huntington's Disease Diagnosed Patients
- Huntington's Disease Treated Patients
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fhk66b/europe?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418006008/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Central Nervous System Drugs