MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Publication of its 2017 Annual Report 18-Apr-2018 / 17:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press-release Krasnodar April 18, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Publication of its 2017 Annual Report Krasnodar, April 18, 2018: Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company", the "Issuer", MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the publication of its 2017 Annual Report. Please be informed that the 2017 Annual Report is now available on the official website of PJSC "Magnit" http://ir.magnit.com/en/financial-reports/annual-report_magnit_2017/ [1] (in English) and http://ir.magnit.com/ru/financial-reports-rus/annual-reports_magnit_2017/ (in Russian). 2017 Annual Report will soon be available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2] as well. For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2017, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience, 243 hypermarkets, 208 Magnit Family stores and 3,774 drogerie stores) in 2,709 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5430 End of Announcement EQS News Service 676069 18-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f7d88ea74525762c76959f922c82a26a&application_id=676069&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=676069&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

