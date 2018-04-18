

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) and Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) announced Wednesday that IMPACT study shows significant benefits of Trelegy Ellipta in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with a history of exacerbation.



Trelegy Ellipta is a once-daily single inhaler triple therapy superior to Relvar/Breo Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta across multiple endpoints including reducing exacerbations, improving lung function and quality of life.



The landmark IMPACT study is to be published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The study is one of the biggest ever conducted in patients with COPD with a history of exacerbation.



In the study, Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol, 'FF/UMEC/VI' 100/62.5/25mcg) achieved superiority to members of two different classes of dual combination therapy, Relvar/Breo (FF/VI) and Anoro (UMEC/VI), on the primary endpoint of reduction in the annual rate of on-treatment moderate/severe exacerbations (p<0.001) and a range of other clinically important outcomes, including lung function and health-related quality of life.



The safety profile of single inhaler triple therapy was consistent with the safety profile of the individual components.



Results from IMPACT were submitted to the regulatory authorities in the US and EU in November 2017 and February 2018, respectively. Further regulatory submissions in other countries are expected in 2018.



