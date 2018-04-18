The FTSE 250 index was on the up on Wednesday afternoon, led by news-driven gains for precious metals miners Polymetal and Hochschild, oil services engineer Hunting and price comparison site Moneysupermarket. Polymetal International issued its production results for the first quarter of the year, reporting 295,000 oz of gold equivalent production, a 5% year-on-year increase. The Russian miner said it was on track to hit full year target after strong performances at its Albazino, Varvara, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...