London's FTSE 100 was up 1.2% to 7,314.59 in afternoon trade on Wednesday as the pound took a hit from the latest inflation data, which cast doubts over the prospect of a BoE rate hike next month. Mediclinic International advanced after saying it expects profits for the year to be marginally ahead of expectations, thanks to a "significant" second half improvement in its Middle East hospitals. Miners Glencore, Anglo American, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Antofagasta were all higher as copper ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...