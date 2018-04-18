James Hind, finance director of geotechnical solutions specialist Keller Group, acquired 24,736 ordinary shares in the London-based firm at an average price of 975.50p each as part of a transaction linked to an exercise of his share award. Hind, who had been in his role as finance director since 2003, spent a grand total of £241,300 on the Wednesday share purchase. Keller reported a 16% increase in revenue to a record £2.07bn in its last trading year, helping the firm reduce its net debt to ...

