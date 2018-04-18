Property investment company Palace Capital has let Unit 2, known as Solaris House, located in Pitfield, Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes. The AIM-traded firm said the property, comprising 14,500 square feet, became vacant in 2016, following which it took the decision to refurbish the building. Solaris House was now let to Monier Redland, part of BMI, for a term of 10 years from May without break, with provision for a rent review at the fifth year. The headline rental was set at £0.24m per annum ...

