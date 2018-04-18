Cyber security and intelligence firm Falanx Group reported on Wednesday that the integration of its newest acquisition, First Base Technologies, is progressing well with a "solid sales pipeline". The strength of the pipeline, due to a mixture of new and existing clients, is particularly curcial as all of Falanx's cyber assessment services are being consolidated into the new acquisition, while staff transfers between the two companies are also being used to speed integration through skill ...

