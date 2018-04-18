Marketing services group System1 updated the market on its trading for the 12 months ended 31 March on Wednesday, which it described as "disappointing". The AIM-traded company changed its year-end last year, and its previous audited financial statements related to the 15 months ended 31 March 2017. To ensure like-for-like comparisons, percentage changes in its trading update were calculated using, as the base, unaudited results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2017, the board confirmed. System1 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...