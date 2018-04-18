Home price gains in China accelerated last month to a three-month high despite Beijing's best efforts to dampen housing inflation. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, on average new home prices in the world's third-largest economy increased by 0.42% versus the prior month, driven by a 0.94% increase for those in smaller urban areas or so-called 'third tier' cities. In tier one cities on the other hand, they were up by 0.1% when compared to February, following seven consecutive months ...

