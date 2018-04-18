Wall Street trading opened on a mixed note on Wednesday, with solid earnings from banking giant Morgan Stanley being offset by a struggling IBM weighing on the blue-chip gauge. At 1515 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were down 0.19% and 0.18%, respectively, while the Nasdaq had picked up just 0.01%. Speaking before the open, Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said, "While nothing has necessarily improved, per say, the absence of retaliation since the air strikes by the US, UK and France ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...