

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets were stuck in a sideways pattern for the majority of Wednesday's session and the majority of the markets ended the day with small gains. Traders were disappointed after Eurozone inflation for March accelerated at a slower pace than initially estimated.



One notable exception to the overall trend in Europe Wednesday was the FTSE 100 of the UK. The British stock market rallied higher after U.K. inflation hit a one-year low of 2.5 percent in March. The news sparked a weakening of the pound, which drove equities higher.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.29 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.37 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.19 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.04 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.50 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.26 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.13 percent.



Europe's passenger car sales declined in March, which was the first March drop since 2014, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Wednesday.



Car sales decreased 5.3 percent year-on-year to 1.79 million units in March. However, the agency said last year's sales figure was biggest on record for March constituting a high basis of comparison.



In Frankfurt, BMW slid 0.23 percent and Daimler shed 1.36 percent. Renault fell 0.25 percent and Peugeot dropped 0.72 percent in Paris.



In Paris, Danone rallied 1.54 percent. The food group confirmed its 2018 guidance after reporting a 5 percent rise in first-quarter like-for-like sales.



In London, Rio Tinto jumped 5.35 percent after reporting a rise in first-quarter iron ore shipments.



Mediclinic International climbed 9.15 percent after it announced that it expects to deliver adjusted financial results for the year marginally ahead of expectations.



CYBG sank 4.99 percent. The owner of Clydesdale Bank said it expects to set aside another 350 million pounds toward costs related to payment protection insurance.



Property development and investment company Hammerson advanced 4.17 percent. The company's board has withdrawn its backing for the takeover of smaller U.K. mall owner Intu.



Semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding finished lower by 2.06 percent in Amsterdam, erasing initial gains. The company confirmed its 2018 outlook after reporting a rise in first-quarter net income to 539.7 million euros from last year's 452.1 million euros.



Brewer Heineken N.V. tumbled 1.47 percent after its first-quarter profit declined to 260 million euros from 293 million euros in the previous year on a reported basis.



Eurozone inflation accelerated in March albeit at a slower than initially estimated pace, final data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Inflation rose to 1.3 percent in March from 1.1 percent in February. The rate was revised down from 1.4 percent estimated on April 4.



Eurozone construction output fell for the second straight month in February, Eurostat reported Wednesday. Construction output declined 0.5 percent month-on-month, slower than the 0.8 percent decrease in January.



UK inflation slowed to a one year-low in March, diminishing scope for a rate hike in May as markets widely expect. Consumer prices climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 2.7 percent increase posted in February, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.



Inflation was forecast to remain unchanged at 2.7 percent. This was the weakest rate since March 2017, when prices gained 2.3 percent.



British house price inflation moderated for the second successive month in February, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. The house price index climbed 4.4 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 4.7 percent rise in January, which was revised down from a 4.9 percent increase reported earlier.



