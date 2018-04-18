Neuro-Hitech, Inc. Announces Stock Buyback; Board Approves Stock Buyback in the Open Market up to $0.0020 per Share

BROOKSVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2018 / Neuro-Hitech, Inc., (the 'Company,' 'Neuro-Hitech') (OTC PINK: NHPI), today announced that the Board has approved a stock buyback of Neuro-Hitech common shares in the open market up to a stock price of $.0020. Management and the Board agree that a stock buyback program will bring value to all shareholders. All shares bought in the open market will be placed back into the treasury.

David Ambrose, COO, expressed, 'I am very excited about the expansion of our corporate goals. Management feels it benefits the shareholders and the company to move as rapidly as possible in such matters. We also recognize the importance of shareholder communications.'

About Neuro-Hitech, Inc.

Neuro-Hitech is a holding company with assets currently in the Oil and Gas sector and in the pharmaceutical sector. The company is focusing on expanding its presence as a junior oil and gas production and exploration company focusing on growth in Texas and primarily the Ft. Worth Basin.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'may,' 'will,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'pro forma,' 'anticipates,' 'estimates,' 'continues,' or other variations thereof (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of strategies, plans or intentions. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements, including those discussed under 'Risk Factors' and 'Our Business.' Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons.

