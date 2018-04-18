Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2018) - RosCan Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ROS) ("RosCan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that field exploration activities, consisting of prospecting, mapping and sampling, have commenced on the four permits (Kandiole-West, Kandiole-North, Moussala-North and Segundo-South) that comprise the Kandiole Project in west Mali (see map below or for a larger version visit our web site at http://www.roscan.ca). This exploration program will be expanded to include additional permits that are expected to be acquired in the coming weeks.

The exploration program was designed to cover the entire land package with a reconnaissance program with the objective to identify areas where follow up programs of soil and termite grid sampling are required. All showings and workings will be mapped and sampled. Our initial data compilation of the area has identified areas of immediate interest based on both the orpailleur workings and the results of past exploration activities. This program is expected to be completed by mid-June, when the seasonal rains arrive.

This exploration program is progressing extremely well and is supported by a 20 person camp. Exploration activities are being conducted by three teams, each led by a senior geologist. The field work is being carried out by Touba Mining SARL of Bamako, Mali, under the supervision of Jean-Marc Gagnon P. Eng. of Montreal, Quebec. Grab samples are being sent for assay and results will be released as received.

COMMENTARY

Gregory Isenor, President and CEO of Roscan, stated, "This land package is in an area of both intense exploration activity and existing gold producers and other gold deposits. The indicators of discovery are present and our crews have the background and experience to effectively and thoroughly explore this land package. We are extremely pleased with the progress we are making and look forward to results."

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical content in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gregory P. Isenor, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

ABOUT ROSCAN

RosCan Minerals Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focussed on the acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company is currently assembling a land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of large gold deposits for its Kandiole Project in west Mali and is exploring the promising gold potential of the early exploration-stage Dormaa Project in Ghana. RosCan is earning a 50% interest in the Dormaa Project from Pelangio Exploration Inc.

