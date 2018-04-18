

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a small increase, after logging a significant gain yesterday. The market rose to its highest level since mid-March this morning, but the early struggles on Wall Street weighed on sentiment in the afternoon.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.13 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,831.88. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.33 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.18 percent.



Baloise was the top performing stock of the session, with an increase of 3.1 percent, after UBS rated the stock a 'Buy.' Swiss Life also finished up by 1.1 percent.



Aryzta advanced 2.3 percent, LafargeHolcim climbed 1.6 percent, Sonova rose 1.3 percent and Sika gained 2.1 percent.



ABB closed higher by 0.4 percent, ahead of its financial report tomorrow.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis fell 0.3 percent and Roche finished unchanged. Shares of Nestlé also dipped 0.1 percent.



Kuehne + Nagel weakened by 0.3 percent Partners Group dropped 0.7 percent.



Despite a solid financial report from U.S. rival Morgan Stanley, bank stocks finished little changed. UBS slipped 0.1 percent and Credit Suisse rose 0.1 percent.



