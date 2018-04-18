Due to today's technical issues, an exchange notice has today been incorrectly published with information that the suspension in CybAero AB is lifted and that the trading has been started.



The suspension in trading of the shares of CybAero AB (CBA, ISIN code SE0010414250, LEI Code 549300Q56YYE4EVW4P13), and related instrument (ISIN code SE0010573147) will remain until further notice.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.