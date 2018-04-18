Nasdaq Stockholm decides to list 3 bond loans issued by Cimco Marine AB with effect from 2018-04-19. Last day of trading is set to 2021-02-05. The instruments will be listed on STO FN Bond Market Retail.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached documents.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=674259