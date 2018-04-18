Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud Networking leader, today announced that Colruyt Group, a leading retailer operating over forty brands in Belgium, France and Luxembourg, is using Aerohive to deliver on its brand promise to offer the best-price guarantee, as well as operational excellence.

Colruyt was looking for a Wi-Fi provider that could simply and easily handle a large-scale deployment and provide support to any location, such as office environments, stores and warehouses. In addition, there was a need for an extremely stable connection, various types of access points, excellent manageability and unlimited scalability. Above all, the network needed to be future ready, and able to adjust flexibly as innovation develops. To achieve this, Colruyt turned to HiveManager, Aerohive's network management platform.

Working with its previous network, Colruyt faced limitations in management and monitoring. It was a time-consuming exercise and monitoring was not centralized. The Aerohive network can be managed and monitored from a central location, significantly boosting efficiency. The access points have built-in distributed control; so, single points of failure due to a legacy hardware controller are a thing of the past. Network reliability and manageability have significantly increased compared to the previous provider.

"By using HiveManager, we now have a clear view of our full Wi-Fi environment, and all offices, warehouses and stores are presented in a uniform way," said Wim Derijnk, team manager, Colruyt. "We are most pleased with the zero-touch provisioning functionality. An access point that comes out of the box and is plugged into the network will connect with HiveManager and load its configuration automatically. HiveManager also offers extensive monitoring functionality. This allows us to see which devices are connected at what location in the store, how strong the reception is, when the device is roaming, etc. This is a nice way to work and we can offer a good service to our customer."

"The Aerohive implementation at Colruyt is in full swing," said Gaby Kroet, regional sales director, Aerohive. "The office environment was the first to be ready for use, starting last year, and implementation in the stores is currently complete at 100 percent. We have started to roll out access points in warehouses as well. This provides many opportunities for optimization for Colruyt, such as voice picking, for example. Implementation is expected to be completely finished in 2019. After that, we are looking into continued optimization and innovation."

To read the full Colruyt case study, please visit: https://www.aerohive.com/wp-content/uploads/Aerohive_Retail_Case-Study_Colruyt.pdf.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with approximately 500 own stores and over 500 affiliated stores. In Belgium this includes Colruyt, OKay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreamland, Dreambaby and the affiliated stores Spar and Spar Compact. In France, in addition to approximately 70 Colruyt stores, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, CocciMarket and Panier Sympa stores. The group is also actively involved in the foodservice business (supply of food products to hospitals, company canteens and catering businesses) in Belgium (Solucious). The other activities comprise the sale of fuel in Belgium (DATS 24), printing and document management solutions (Symeta) and the production of green energy. The group employs about 29.000 employees and recorded a EUR 9,1 billion revenue in 2015/16. Colruyt is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852. www.colruytgroup.com

