M&S director Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne will be leaving the business at the end of May once the firm is reorganised into a family of accountable business and its corporate marketing teams are devolved into its Clothing & Home and Food business. On Wednesday, Bousquet-Chavanne said, "Leading M&S's global marketing agenda and, most recently, our digital transformation at a time of complex retail industry changes has been highly fulfilling." "M&S is a very special brand with a powerful relationship ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...