All resolutions approved at the Combined General Meeting on April 18, 2018

The Combined General Meeting, held on April 18, 2018 and chaired by Mr Bernard Michel, approved all the resolutions, including:

Mr Bernard Carayon's election as a Director, replacing Mr Bernard Michel, whose term of office was due to end;

Ms Gabrielle Gauthey's election as a Director, replacing Ms Isabelle Courville, following her resignation;

Renewal of the terms of office of Ms Méka Brunel and Mr Jacques-Yves Nicol as Directors.

Mr Bernard Carayon, Ms Gabrielle Gauthey, Ms Méka Brunel and Mr Jacques-Yves Nicol have been appointed as Directors for a four-year term of office through to the end of the General Meeting convened to approve the accounts of 2021 fiscal year.

The General Meeting warmly thanked Mr Bernard Michel for his actions during his time in office and Ms Isabelle Courville for her contributions.

The Board of Directors met following the General Meeting and appointed:

Mr Bernard Carayon, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In addition, it confirmed:

Mr Sylvain Fortier, permanent representative of Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., Chairman of the Strategic and Investment Committee;

Mr Jacques-Yves Nicol, Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee;

Ms Inès Reinmann Toper, Chairwoman of the Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee.

Gecina's Board of Directors has been further strengthened with key skills for risk management and new technologies, making it possible to support Gecina with its transformation.

Mr Bernard Carayon has a PhD in economics from Sorbonne University. With extensive experience in auditing and risk management and various positions as a director of public companies in the past, Mr Bernard Carayon's appointment will enable the Board to benefit from his banking, CSR and asset management expertise. Until March 2017, Mr Bernard Carayon was a Director and CEO of Amundi AM, Head of Risk Management and Control for Amundi, and an Advisor for Amundi's executive leadership team on SRI.

Ms Gabrielle Gauthey is an Ecole Polytechnique, Telecom Paris Tech and Ecole des Mines de Paris graduate, a Mines ParisTech engineer and has a postgraduate DEA in economic analysis. Ms Gabrielle Gauthey's appointment will notably enable the Board to benefit from her expertise in new technologies and innovation. From February 2015 to March 2018, Ms Gabrielle Gauthey was Director of Local Development and Investment and a member of the management committee of the Caisse des Dépôts Group, a French public institution.

Composition of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has 10 members, with 50% women and 60% independent directors:

Mr Bernard Carayon (1) , Chairman

, Chairman Ms Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer

Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud (1)

Ms Dominique Dudan (1)

Ms Gabrielle Gauthey (1)

Mr Claude Gendron

Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., represented by Mr Sylvain Fortier

Mr Jacques-Yves Nicol (1)

Predica, represented by Mr Jean-Jacques Duchamp

Ms Inès Reinmann Toper (1)

(1) Independent directors

Composition of the committees

Strategic and Investment Committee

Mr Sylvain Fortier, permanent representative of Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., Chairman

Ms Méka Brunel

Mr Bernard Carayon

Mr Jean-Jacques Duchamp, permanent representative of Predica

Audit and Risk Committee

Mr Jacques-Yves Nicol, Chairman

Ms Dominique Dudan

Ms Gabrielle Gauthey

Mr Claude Gendron

Mr Jean-Jacques Duchamp, permanent representative of Predica

Ms Inès Reinmann Toper

Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee

Ms Inès Reinmann Toper, Chairwoman

Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud

Mr Claude Gendron

Dividend

The General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of 5.30 euros per share for 2017. A 50% interim dividend, representing 2.65 euros per share, was paid out previously on March 8, 2018. Shareholders will be able to choose to receive their balancing dividend payment of 2.65 euros per share in new shares or cash. The ex-dividend date will be June 12, 2018, with the dividend to be released for payment or shares delivered, depending on the option chosen, on July 5, 2018.

The voting results will be available shortly on the Group website: www.gecina.fr.

Gecina, living the city in a different way

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.6 billion euros at end-2017, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr

