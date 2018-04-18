Tennis Superstar Wozniacki Becomes Lympo App Ambassador

MONACO, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki has become a global ambassador of blockchain app Lympo which motivates people to exercise and be healthy.

Wozniacki, who won the Australian Open this year, will promote Lympo to her fans, followers and the wider sports community, explaining the app benefits.

While people around the world suffer from unhealthy lifestyles, the Lympo app provides motivation to encourage users to take steps to be healthier and happier.

Wozniacki who was last month named by Forbes as the world's most influential female athlete - she is ranked 8th on the list of the Most Powerful Women in International Sports 2018 - chose to become Lympo app ambassador to further enhance her fitness mission.

Wozniacki, who is the first female athlete to endorse a blockchain product, said: "Sport is my life and what motivates me every morning when I wake up to work hard and be the best I can be. I believe in Lympo's goal to encourage people to exercise and be healthy.

"Lympo has a game-changing idea to use technology to inspire positive lifestyle changes and I was particularly impressed by the plans for its Foundation which will support sports events around the world."

Lympo will utilise the data we track on our phones and wearables to reward LYM tokens for achieved fitness and mindfulness goals.

While hundreds of millions of people record their fitness and wellness data on multiple running, exercising, diet, meditation, sleep tracking and other apps, their users cannot aggregate and store, share or monetise this data.

Lympo employs blockchain technology and rewards users who meet their milestones, for example, running 5 miles a week, with LYM tokens. The tokens can be spent to buy further fitness and wellness products and services.

Lympo is led by another strong female, fast emerging tech star and Lympo CEO, Ada Jonuse, who added: "Lympo will motivate people to be healthy and unite the biggest fitness and healthy lifestyle community in the world. Caroline Wozniacki is an inspiration for millions of people globally and Lympo see her leadership as an example we want to follow.

"The Lympo vision is to improve the health and well-being of people around the world by providing tangible incentives via the Blockchain platform. We are disrupting the fitness market by connecting with health industries directly through the use of this technology."

