

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of voters support last weekend's U.S.-led airstrikes on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, according to the results of a new Morning Consult/Politico survey.



The survey found that 66 percent of registered voters support the attack on Syria, including 36 percent that strongly support the airstrikes. Just 17 percent said they were opposed.



Republicans are more in favor of the airstrikes than Democrats, with 83 percent of GOP voters saying they support the strikes compared to 58 percent of Democratic voters.



Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said the airstrikes by the U.S., the U.K., and France were intended to 'limit Syria's ability to use chemical weapons in the future.'



However, 57 percent of voters said they were 'not too confident' or 'not confident at all' that the airstrikes would prevent the Syrian government from using chemical or biological weapons again.



Just 30 percent of voters said they were 'very confident' or 'somewhat confident' that the airstrikes would be an effective deterrent.



The results of the poll also suggest some voters believe the attack was an effort by President Donald Trump to distract from the controversies he is facing at home.



Twenty-six percent said the controversies were a 'major factor' in Trump's decision to launch the airstrikes, while 18 percent said they were a 'minor factor' and thirty-four percent said they were 'not a factor at all.'



The survey also found that 42 percent of voters think the U.S. has a responsibility to protect Syrian citizens from chemical and biological weapons attacks. Sixty-eight percent said it is the international community's responsibility.



The Morning Consult/Politico survey of 1,995 registered voters was conducted April 13th through 16th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.



