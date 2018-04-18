London stocks jumped on Wednesday as the latest round of inflation data knocked the pound lower, raising doubts in some corners over the likelihood of a rate hike by the Bank of England next month. The top flight index was up 1.26% or 91.29 points to 7,317.34, while the pound was down 0.48% against the dollar to 1.42191 and 0.55% weaker versus the euro at 1.1486 after figures from the Office for National Statistics showed inflation fell faster than expected last month, to its lowest level in a ...

