A debate regarding the economic viability of a gas pipeline connecting Spain and France has been opened up after the release of a report by the European Commission. The Commission had previously backed the $3bn plan, according to Reuters sources, which would allow Spain to double the amount of gas passed through the Pyrenees mountains to France while also reducing Europe's reliance on Russian gas. However, the Commission has since carried out a study that indicates the project is unlikely to be ...

