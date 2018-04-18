Haze Smoke Shop Customers Love the Canadian Arizer Go Vape

This Small, Portable Vaporizer is Perfect for Users on the Go

SOUTH GRANVILLE, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2018 / Vaping products continue to evolve quickly, with units designed to meet every user's unique need. One product getting rave reviews from customers at Haze Smoke Shop, Canada's leading online retailer of portable vaporizers, is the Arizer Go (ArGo) herbal vaporizer that delivers high performance in a compact package.

Just released in early 2018, the ArGo is a small unit that comes with all the performance and flavour associated with a high quality product. It features granular temperature control (112°F - 428°F) and borosilicate glass mouthpieces to make the vaping experience more powerful. And, the ArGo's small size allows for discreet vaping any time.

Available at Haze Smoke Shop's retail store in Vancouver as well as on the company's e-commerce site at www.hazesmokeshop.ca, the ArGo is selling rapidly.

"We sell a lot of portable vapes in our store and to our online customers," said Darab Suleman, owner of Haze Smoke Shop. "One of the most popular products right now is the ArGo. Customers all over Canada love its small size and high quality."

In addition to providing a cool, pure vapor and enjoyable vaping experience, ArGo is extremely convenient. The unit uses an interchangeable 18650 Li ion battery with pass through charging and is low maintenance, requiring minimal cleaning. In addition, the unit has a 2-year warranty.

Each Arizer ArGo Kit includes the ArGo dry herb vaporizer, one 18650 Li ion battery, one USB charger and power adapter, one packing tool, two glass mouthpieces, four stainless steel filter screens, two silicone stem caps and a convenient carrying case.

Haze Smoke Shop offers the most competitive pricing, including a price match guarantee, on all of its vaping products, including the ArGo.

Since 2000, Haze Smoke Shop has been curating an extensive selection of popular and hard to find smoking accessories and supplies, including portable to desktop vaporizers, branded e-cigarettes, RDTAs & RDAs, premium juices, grinders, glassware, and pipes from simple hand pipes to jumbo water pipes, even snacks and more.

What sets Haze apart from the competition is a focus on customer service, education and helping customers determine the best products for their needs. Haze Smoke Shop's expert customer service associates, either online or in the retail store, can help guide customers towards the products that make the most sense for their purposes, preferences and budget.

Haze Smoke Shop offers a free gift to customers who purchase vaporizers from the company's web site. Plus, shipping is free for purchases over $100.

About Haze Smoke Shop

Haze Smoke Shop is a cool neighborhood smoke shop in South Granville, Vancouver. Haze offers a variety of smoking and vaping products along with accessories. From portable and desktop vaporizers, to branded e-cigarettes, RDTAs & RDAs, and premium e-juices, to simple hand pipes to jumbo water pipes, Haze Smoke Shop offers a wide selection in its retail store and online. Haze also has a collection of organic tobacco, cigars and numerous types of papers.

Visit Haze Smoke Shop online at: https://hazesmokeshop.ca/.

