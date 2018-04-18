The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive bicycle rack marketpredicts a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418006278/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive bicycle rack market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global automotive bicycle rack market based on the type of products (hitch mounted rack, roof mounted rack, and trunk mounted rack), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive bicycle rack market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Increasing demand for adventure tourism: a major market driver

Increasing demand for bicycle racks from car rental companies: an emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global automotive bicycle rack market with 44% share in 2017

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Increasing demand for adventure tourism: a major market driver

Increasing demand for adventure tourism is one of the major factors driving the global automotive bicycle rack market Adventure tourism involves exploration or traveling to remote locations, which is growing rapidly among tourism enthusiasts. Adventure tourism involves mountaineering expeditions, mountain cycling, trekking, bungee jumping, rafting, and rock climbing. These activities help rejuvenate mental health and stamina. These activities are gaining high popularity among the population in North America and Europe.

The high demand for adventure tourism is attributed to the changes in lifestyle, demographics, and increasing preference for experiential traveling. Cycling tourism has been a highly popular sport for decades and is one of the most preferred types of adventure tourism. Increased participation in events such as Ride the Rockies and Tour de France has increased the demand for cycling tourism among individuals.

"Cycling infrastructure provides an attraction point for tourists and helps in diversifying transportation option for locals in many traffic-clogged cities. Due to all these factors, governments in many countries are continuously investing in the development of cycling infrastructure. The increasing demand for this kind of adventure tourism will fuel the adoption of automotive bicycles racks," says a senior analyst at Technavio for auto accessoriesresearch.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing demand for bicycle racks from car rental companies: emerging market trend

The concept of ridesharing is gaining popularity, and this shift in the transportation industry has benefitted many car rental companies across the globe. These companies aim to provide value-added services to their customers, which help them gain market share and customer loyalty. With the growing popularity of adventure tourism and outdoor recreational activities, car rental service providers are installing bicycle racks on their vehicles.

For instance, Europcar Australia is one of the first car rental service providers in Australia to offer bicycle racks in their vehicles in collaboration with Thule. The company offers a wide variety of travel solutions, which allows the consumers to ride on biking trails of Sydney. Similarly, USAVE New Zealand Car Rentals is another car rental service provider that provides bicycle racks with their rental cars to comfortably carry bicycles to various mountain biking destinations such as Auckland, Christchurch, Rotorua, Queenstown, and across New Zealand.

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global automotive bicycle rack marketwith around 44% share, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. However, EMEA is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market due to increasing demand for adventure tourism in the region.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418006278/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com