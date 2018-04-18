Technavio market research analysts forecast the global diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) marketto grow at a CAGR of 13% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global diesel exhaust fluid market by vehicles (commercial vehicles, non-road vehicles, passenger vehicles, and trains), pack size (bulk, cans and bottles, and IBCs and drums), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Introduction of new technologies for the reduction of NOX emissions is a key trend which is expected to boost demand over the forecast period. The NOX emissions from diesel engines is a crucial problem being faced at a global level, which is solved by the introduction of different innovative technologies such as BMW BluePerformance technology, Ammonia Creation and Conversion Technology (ACCT), and Water-cooled SpeedStart.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising health and environmental concerns due to NOx emissions as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global diesel exhaust fluid market:

Rising health and environmental concerns due to NOx emissions

The primary factor driving the growth of the global DEF marketis the rising concern for the environment due to harmful NOX emissions. The growing awareness of the population regarding the negative effects of NOX emissions has urged governments to come up with regulations to be implemented on the use of DEF in diesel engines. The diesel engines have been in demand due to their advantages, which increases the demand for DEF. The growing production of vehicles globally is also a driver for the growth of the global DEF market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "The use of DEF in diesel engines enhances their fuel efficiency by 5%. It helps reduce NOx emissions from diesel-powered vehicles by approximately 85%. It converts the NOX into nitrogen and steam. The adoption of DEF because of the rising pollution caused by NOx emissions is a major driver for the growth of the global DEF market."

Global diesel exhaust fluid market segmentation

The Americas was the leading region for the global diesel exhaust fluid market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 54%, followed by APAC and EMEA. However, by 2022, the market share of the Americas and EMEA is expected to witness a small dip while that of APAC is expected an increase.

