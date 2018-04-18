TRON's Hundred-billion-dollar "Super Representative" Plan Entails Deep Implications

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2018 / On March 31, TRON launched its public blockchain testnet. Meanwhile, TRON announced a "Super Representative" recruitment plan, meaning that during the 2-month testing term TRON will spend real money on community galvanizing and TRON-based ecosystem building.

The "Super Representative" plan is the "master node" of the TRON-based network, which is, resembling the Bitcoin super miner, a motivational approach leading to lucrative returns by collectively participating in extensive information recording and complicated computing of TRON network.

It is widely known that the value of blockchain lies in consensus, and consensus comes from public algorithms. The consensus algorithm is dubbed the significant achievement of human beings made in the fields of mathematics and computer algorithm. Simply put, consensus algorithm is an algorithmic strategy seeking to guarantee reliable information transmitting and verification in an unreliable network environment with a "trustless" data transmission.

As a matter of fact, there are various kinds of available consensus algorithms, and the most frequently mentioned is the POW consensus algorithm. This algorithm is based on proof of work and is adopted by Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, as POW has the drawback of mass computing power wastes, blockchain applications based on other consensus algorithms have thus sprung up. Among those alternative consensus algorithms, POS has been deemed as a feasible one, seeking for certification based on the established quantity and time.

Based on POS, TRON puts forward the TPOS algorithm, which means a pattern to vote the work node based on the established quantity. The node appointed by voting is responsible for operation and packing. Upon the occurrence of bad blocks or faults, one mechanism will guarantee the automatic shift to other nodes and realize smooth transition. At present, TRON MainNet also adopts this consensus model as the infrastructure of its platform.

Just imagine, the user can get benefits as long as he or she becomes one node of the TRON network and participates in the "Super Representative" plan. And all the cost is nothing more than one server.

According to the information disclosed by TRON, the block-creation reward of the "Super Representative" plan is very attractive and occupies a large proportion in TRON's overall community reward expenditure. First, for each block created by the TRON public blockchain network, 32 TRX rewards will be given to the Super Representative. According to the TRX main network rate of 1 block created per second, 32*(24*3600)=2,764,800TRX Super Representative rewards will be given in one day. Based on the TRX market value of 0.3-2 yuan, the Super Representative will get income of about 830,000-5,530,000 yuan every day. At a conservative estimate, if the stable market value is 0.3 yuan, the Super Representative will receive a reward over 300,000,000 yuan every year. If the estimate is based on the bull market value, the Super Representative will receive an annual reward of over 2 billion yuan.

It is a pretty conservative estimate. Now TRX is still at the low end of the market value. In any TRON community, you'll find countless crazy supporters yelling the slogan of defeating the Ethereum and surpassing 100 dollars. If their dream comes true, the annual earnings of TRON Super Representatives will be over 600 billion yuan or USD 100 billion dollars. If the TRON market value exceeds that of Ethereum, these "super nodes" selected will have countless wealth, just like a cash cow that creates USD 100 billion dollars every year.

The incentive mechanism is so tempting that so many players have marched into the arena. Just as the netizens put it, "While most users are still floundering in the bear market, some people have seized the initiative to lift the 'pickaxe' in the TRON main network and dig for the treasure."

Currently, TRON has become a star project and is at a rapid growth stage. The recent testnet launch and other positive developments have confirmed conjecture that TRON looks more and more reliable.

Indeed. Code means everything in the world of blockchains. The transaction rate of TRON could be up to TPS10000 (ten thousand), but that of the Ethereum is only TPS25. The difference between the two is about 400 times. Next, commission-free TRX or Token transfer is available in TRON network. And thanks to a personalized measure, the user even doesn't need to have a TRX for transfer. Such a convenient, deposit-free method that respects the user act will attract more and more users. Besides, TRON promises not to make additional issuance prior to 2021, and the TRON foundation will be responsible for the reward of the blocks. 1024TRX and other costs charged for creating personal assets shall be directly burned in order to guarantee market value stability and growth. Fourth, in five months since its inception, TRON has been on more than 40 large exchanges and the business can be transacted using such currencies as INR, KRW, USD, TRY, RUB, EUR, UAH.

The Prime Minister of Malta also favors the TRON project and its founder Justin Sun. They even interact frequently on social network platforms. This has attracted great attention from the insiders.

In simple terms, "Super Representative" means the right of speech in TRON global public blockchain ecosystem. As thoughts and ideas are always utilized to gain support from community members in a decentralized world, KOL suggestion is of high importance, and the influence of "Super Representative" would rise with the expansion of the community and the constant improvement of ecosystem.

This time, TRON shows great sincerity by investing heavily in building the "Super Representative" plan and the profound intentions behind it is also eye-catching. However, the "Super Representative" plan will be a major step of TRON towards a new era and also a realistic feedback to its supporters whether in the current bear market or future bull market. In the future, we will continuously follow this decentralized war for "wealth".

