

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook is introducing new privacy features in accordance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, including updates to terms and data policy.



The company said it will extend new privacy protections to all users, even to users outside the EU. The new features will begin rolling out in Europe this week.



Facebook's latest move to improve its privacy follows Facebook's revelations that data from 87 million users was accessed by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which is linked to US President Donald Trump's election campaign, without their permission. The millions of users' 'psychographic profiles' were used to manipulate them with ads.



Facebook has recently updated its data policy, while CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued an apology and testified before Congress as well.



'As soon as GDPR was finalized, we realized it was an opportunity to invest even more heavily in privacy. We not only want to comply with the law, but also go beyond our obligations to build new and improved privacy experiences for everyone on Facebook,' the company said in a blog post.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX