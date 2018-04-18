PLAAK is Australia's Blockchain

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2018 / PLAAK is Australia's comprehensive ecosystem that will allow users to conduct their major transactions using blockchain technology. This unique network of interconnected apps will address seemingly disparate issues with the cryptocurrency market, allowing its users to perform all their cryptocurrency based transactions within the one ecosystem. PLAAK is powering this ecosystem using its PLK tokens; their ICO is currently running and you can participate by signing up here.

The use cases for blockchain and cryptocurrency are endless, with people finding themselves using multiple apps to perform daily core functionalities in their life. PLAAK's mission is to simplify the process of using multiple blockchain based apps by different companies with a package of solutions within one ecosystem. We believe the PLAAK team have the experience and knowledge to develop a platform that allows users to fully centralize their blockchain transactions.

PLAAK's app will encompass an exchange, one-login, investment app, freelance app, a health app, payroll and project management system and e-market. The entire system is designed to be easy to use and highly secure. The PLAAK Exchange will be a decentralized multi-coin exchange with the lowest fees while also offering transactions in fiat, Australian dollars. The PLAAK freelance app which will follow the launch of the exchange, aims to simplify your freelance needs including addressing payroll essentials and finding quality health services from medical and healthcare participants.

While PLAAK will lead with its cryptocurrency exchange it is so much more. PLAAK is the solution for the perceived incompatibility of incorporating blockchain technology more cohesively and constructively into people's everyday lives. To learn more about the ecosystem join us on Telegram.

