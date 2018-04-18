

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's nominee to head the National Aeronautics and Space Administration narrowly cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate on Wednesday.



The Senate voted 50 to 48 in favor of a motion cutting off debate on Congressman James Bridenstine's, R-Okla., nomination as NASA Administrator.



The chamber was deadlocked 49 to 49 until Republican Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., decided to change his vote to advance the nomination.



Vice President Mike Pence would typically be called on to break the tie but is currently at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.



Senators John McCain, R-Ariz., who is recovering from an intestinal infection, and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who recently had a baby, were absent.



The vote came down strictly along party lines, with Democrats raising concerns about Bridenstine's qualifications to lead the space agency.



'The NASA administrator should be a consummate space professional, that's what this senator wants,' said Senator Bill Nelson, D-Fla., a former astronaut.



He added, 'That space professional ought to be technically and scientifically competent, and a skilled executive.'



Democrats have also complained about Bridenstine's views on climate change, although he is expected to be confirmed in a final vote on Thursday.



