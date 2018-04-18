

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Inc. (AA) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $150 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $225 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alcoa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $145 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $3.09 billion from $2.66 billion last year.



Alcoa Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $145 Mln. vs. $117 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $3.09 Bln vs. $2.66 Bln last year.



