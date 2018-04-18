

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Torchmark Corp. (TMK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $173.6 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $133.5 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Torchmark Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $172.2 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.07 billion from $1.02 billion last year.



Torchmark Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $172.2 Mln. vs. $138.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.47 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q1): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.



