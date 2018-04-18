

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.63 billion, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $1.25 billion, or $1.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $9.72 billion from $8.71 billion last year.



American Express Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.63 Bln. vs. $1.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.86 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q1): $9.72 Bln vs. $8.71 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.90 - $7.30



