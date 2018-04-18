

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pier 1 Imports Inc. (PIR) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $15.05 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $26.64 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Pier 1 Imports Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.6 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $512.23 million from $528.35 million last year.



Pier 1 Imports Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $16.6 Mln. vs. $27.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.21 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $512.23 Mln vs. $528.35 Mln last year.



